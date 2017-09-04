NZers generously give back to society through charity

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 16:46

More than half of New Zealanders surveyed (53.9 percent) are contributing to charity, an increase of 11.1 percent compared to the previous year, according to findings from the latest Mastercard Ethical Spending and Charitable Giving Survey.

The results are being released ahead of the International Day of Charity on 5 September, a day to celebrate charitable contributions.

Peter Chisnall, Country Manager for Mastercard New Zealand and Pacific Islands, says "New Zealanders are recognised for their generosity and volunteering ethic. I am pleased to see that growing numbers of Kiwis are doing their part to help those less fortunate and give back to their communities".

"When considering giving to charity, New Zealanders are looking to support causes that assist serious illnesses (29.5 percent) children health and education (25.5 percent) and animal aid (24.4 percent)."

Monetary donations are not the only way consumers are giving back. The survey found that consumers were making purchases in support of ethical causes.

"When out shopping, New Zealanders are considering whether a product is environmentally friendly (35.0 percent), fair trade (31.0 percent), or portion of the proceeds is donated to charity (27.4 percent). With these considerations increasing, it is important businesses consider these purchasing behaviours" says Chisnall.

"Today is a reminder of how we can use this generosity to give back to society. Charitable giving can enrich our own lives, as well as those we are helping."

Through its citizenship initiatives Mastercard collaborates with partners to provide consumers with convenient ways to support the causes that matter most to them. These partnerships aim to encourage consumers to think before they shop so we are all working together to create more inclusive communities across the Asia Pacific region.