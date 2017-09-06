Happy ending for problem-dog Laska

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 10:09

The Council’s commitment to finding a new home for problem-dog, Laska, has paid off with the husky-cross being rehomed in the Far North.

The court awarded an order for the destruction of Laska last June after its Russell-based owner pleaded guilty to a charge of owning a dog that attacked protected wildlife near his home. He was convicted and fined $500, plus court costs. He had earlier pleaded guilty to three separate charges of failing to keep his dog under control and was convicted and fined $130 on each charge. Russell is a high-density kiwi environment where dogs must be kept under control at all times.

Despite the destruction order, Council staff were keen to rehome Laska. Darren Edwards, Manager - Compliance, committed to achieving that within two months and advertised Laska widely with dog-owner groups and Animal Management colleagues at other councils. Despite these efforts, no suitable, fenced home could be found with several potential owners pulling out once they learned of Laska’s history of wandering and attacking wildlife.

"I was reluctant to give up so extended the timeframe by another month," said Mr Edwards. "That decision paid off: Laska has now been rehomed within the Far North with people who have a great understanding of animals and dog behaviour."

He said that huskies are known for having a strong instinct to wander, so finding a securely fenced home was the main priority for Laska.

"I’m very happy to report that she is now with responsible owners who understand how best to look after and train a dog like her. I’m sure she will have a happy life with them."

He said that the case underlined how all dog owners need to think carefully about their responsibilities and ensure their property is well-fenced, especially in sensitive wildlife environments. "This situation would never have happened had measures to control Laska been implemented as requested by Animal Management staff in the months leading up to her being impounded."

Laska left Kaitaia pound and was rehomed on 22 August.