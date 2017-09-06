Free pizzas encourage an appetite for reading

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 10:09

Far North District libraries are celebrating the 2017 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults, and to encourage a healthy hunger for reading, HELL Pizza is giving Northland kids free pizza.

The HELL Reading Challenge is now in its fourth year and has been hugely successful in encouraging sometimes reluctant readers to enjoy the pleasures of stories.

To take part, young readers must first pick up a pizza wheel voucher from any Far North District Library to record their reading habits. Once they have read seven books and have had this verified by a teacher or librarian, their voucher becomes valid for a free pizza.

HELL Pizza caravans will be visiting Far North District libraries during the October school holidays so lucky readers can claim their reading reward.

"We just love the HELL pizza reading challenge," said Procter Library staff member Beth Ashworth in Kerikeri. "Not only does it encourage great reading habits, it’s a fantastic way for us as library staff to check in with what our younger customers are reading. We ask the children questions about the books they have borrowed, and we’re always amazed by how much they love to talk about what they’ve read."

The New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults celebrate the contribution of New Zealand children’s authors and illustrators to building national identity and cultural heritage. There are five categories, each with prize money of $7500.

This year’s Margaret Mahy Book of the Year winner was Snark: Being a true history of the expedition that discovered the Snark and the Jabberwock ... and its tragic aftermath, by David Elliot. A full list of winners can be found on the awards website at: http://www.nzbookawards.nz/

Young readers can redeem their completed HELL Reading Challenge pizza wheels at any HELL pizza store until December 3 or at a visiting HELL pizza caravan. The caravans will be at Far North Libraries on: