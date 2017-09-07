Singapore stopover package on offer from $1

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 09:09

Long-haul travel has been made a whole lot more accessible for Kiwis with Singapore Airlines launching its Singapore Stopover Packages from a special sale price of $1, available through House of Travel.

For a limited time only and as part of the Great Singapore Airlines Getaway Sale, the airline is offering passengers the opportunity to purchase one of its popular Singapore Stopover Packages that includes accommodation, transfers and access to the best local attractions from as little as $1, when combined with selected return airfares.

Brent Thomas, Commercial Director, House of Travel says, "Singapore is a popular stopover destination for Kiwis. As a halfway point between New Zealand and Europe it’s a great destination to stretch your legs, reset your body clock and experience another culture before carrying on with your journey.

"In particular we find that passengers travelling long-haul with children are especially fond of a stopover in Singapore. When booking with House of Travel and Singapore Airlines, you have the added bonus of child fares up to and inclusive of the age of 14, compared to other premium airlines where the cut-off age is 12. This makes it easier and more affordable for families to explore the world."

Singapore, often referred to as the ‘Gateway to Asia’, is known for amazing shopping, cuisine, activities, and a unique melting pot of Western and Asian cultures. Over the last year, travel by Kiwis to Asia is up more than 20 percent according to Statistics New Zealand. New Zealand passport holders don’t require a visa to visit Singapore, so it is a convenient stopover destination for travellers carrying-on to Asia or Europe.

Simon Turcotte, New Zealand General Manager, Singapore Airlines adds, "From our Singapore hub, we offer onward connections to more than 115 destinations in 36 countries. With so many options on offer, Singapore itself should not be overlooked as a fantastic destination to explore and we are seeing more and more travellers adding Singapore to their must-visit list.

"In addition to offering some great Early Bird return fares to Europe from as low as $1,455 or to destinations throughout Asia from $991, we are pleased to offer passengers access to our popular Singapore Stopover Package from as little as $1. Making a Singapore stopover a must-do," says Turcotte.

Singapore Stopover Packages are available to passengers stopping over in Singapore en-route to another destination. All flights into and out of Singapore must be on Singapore Airlines, Silk Air or Scoot. Sale ends 24 September 2017 or until sold out. To see all of the Great Singapore Airlines Sale fares and full terms and conditions, please visit your local House of Travel store or houseoftravel.co.nz.