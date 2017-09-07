Augustine launches new shoe brand 'Hey Monday'

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 17:23

Leading New Zealand fashion designer, Kelly Coe, has stepped into the world of bespoke footwear with a ‘fresh to New Zealand shores’ shoe collection.

New to the Augustine brand is Kelly’s collection of footwear for all occasions, "Hey Monday".

With the success of her Augustine and Charlo clothing collections, and a foray in to plain styles with the Pretty Basics label, the time was right for Kelly to look in to a range of shoes to accompany her sequin, printed and colourful fabrics as well as her plain colour tops and bottoms.

The Hey Monday collection was lovingly created after the constant customer question around where Kelly's shoes are from and customers wanting the 'whole' outfit. Kelly and her business partner and husband, Nathan Coe, then found a supplier in Brazil and put production in place to see the shoes all handmade with inspiration pulled from the colours in Augustine’s clothing brands. Each collection is between 30-50 styles, seasonally focussed, with six collections a year.

The spring collection will timelessly embrace everything from casual to dress shoes, creating a bright, elegant footwear wardrobe designed to be both functional and dazzling. It will include a range of metallic sneakers, heels, sneaker boots and, as part of the summer styles on offer, there will be a range of slides and sandals to follow. The spring range will embrace silver, gold, copper, blush pink and sky blue hues in leather to name a few. Augustine’s signature sequin and leopard prints will feature in the collection.

"We have a store full of sequin skirts, printed pants, print tops and colourful fabrics as well as plains and every day I was being asked by my customers where my shoes came from,’’ says Coe.

"This told me there was a massive opportunity waiting for a hero shoe label to offer something different and unique to Kiwi women. And so we travelled to Brazil, found our wonderful supplier and unleashed Hey Monday.

"The collection is aptly named Hey Monday because we want to look at Mondays differently. We want to see them as a fresh start, a new week and seven additional opportunities to wear amazing showed every day of the week. Get up, start the week and kick butt in new shoes!"

The Hey Monday shoe collection is priced from RRPNZ$169 -$239 and will be available in store and online from September 18 2017. It was showcased at Augustine’s NZ Fashion Week show.

Augustine by Kelly Coe remains New Zealand’s most followed fashion label on social media, with close to 175,000 followers via Facebook and Instagram.