Fledgling food businesses earn their wings

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 08:58

Foodie stars of the future have won free expert mentoring from foodie stars of today with the Wellington Good Food Boost programme winners announced last night.

Pomegranate Kitchen is one of four fledgling food businesses around the region about to take part in an eight-week programme receiving support and guidance from leading mentors to give their organisation a boost.

In the capital’s inaugural year, the Good Food Boost programme’s mentors are Shepherd Elliott, co-owner of Ti Kouka café, co-founder of Leeds Street Bakery, and founder of Shepherd restaurant, Kathryn Robinson (The Assignment Group), Teva Stewart (CommonSense Organics), and Richard Shirtcliffe (Coffee Supreme).

Winners also receive a strategy session with the FoodBowl or NZ Food Innovation Network’s FOODPILOT project, and a one-on-one business development session with the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA).

The programme is supported by a partnership between Wellington City Council, the Sustainable Business Network (SBN), Le Cordon Bleu, and WREDA.

SBN Wellington Regional Coordinator Laurie Foon is proud to be involved with the programme.

"These businesses all tick the box as far as meeting our definition of a good food business by using locally sourced produce, being innovative, creative, sustainable, healthy, and culturally connected," she says. "We know that with a bit of support they will add to Wellington’s foodie destination reputation and help contribute to its economy, its multi-cultural fabric, and vibrant vibe."

The Good Food Boost programme winners are:

- Pomegranate Kitchen: Middle Eastern food prepared for catering and lunch delivery by cooks from a refugee background

- The Drunken Nanny: Lush fresh soft goats cheeses farmed in the Wairarapa

- Baker Gramercy: Handcrafted fermented breads made from local grains, and artisian pastries

- Ritual Tea: A range of hand-blended local, organic and Fairtrade leaf teas