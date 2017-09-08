Whittaker's named 'Most Loved Brand' for sixth consecutive year

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 10:06

Whittaker’s is proud to have been named New Zealand’s ‘Most Loved Brand’ for the sixth consecutive year, sharing the number one spot with the All Blacks for the first time, in the annual Colmar Brunton ‘Brands I Love’ survey.

"As a proud New Zealand company, we’re big supporters of the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby, and share their passion for the game," says Holly Whittaker, Marketing Manager.

As an official supporter of the All Blacks, earlier this year Whittaker’s released a limited-edition chocolate block, ‘The Full Eighty’, to show their support for the team. In 2015, Whittaker’s iconic Peanut Slab donned black to show support for the All Blacks’ quest for world championship glory.

As well as being named the ‘Most Loved Brand’ in the Colmar Brunton survey, Whittaker’s was named ‘Most Trusted Brand’ in the annual Reader’s Digest survey earlier this year - which they have also held for six years in a row.

"Whittaker’s is honoured to have received these awards because they are decided by the New Zealand public. Established over 120 years ago, we remain a family-owned company that is proud to have become an iconic New Zealand brand and we’d like to thank the public for their continued support.

"We think this is because Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers value our commitment to genuine engagement with them, and our absolute commitment to quality," says Holly.

Whittaker’s is the only major chocolate manufacturer in New Zealand that ensures quality by controlling the whole manufacturing process - from bean to bar - from its one factory in Porirua, Wellington.

Whittaker’s ‘The Full Eighty’ is still available in supermarkets nationwide for those that would like to try it. Combining Whittaker’s 5 Roll Refined Creamy Milk Chocolate with banana, cranberry, peanuts and protein puffs, ‘The Full Eighty’ comes in a range of sizes for Chocolate Lovers to treat themselves or share, with 250g blocks, Mini Slabs and 50g Slabs.