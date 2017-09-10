Auckland Home Show reflects strong show of confidence

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 09:10

Politicians may be using housing as a ‘political football', but confidence at the Auckland Home Show continues to run and exhibitors are reporting strong sales and healthy forward orders.

Heading into the final day, organisers say it is looking good for a huge weekend.

"We’ve filled every corner of the ASB Showgrounds with baths, kitchens, beds and barbeques," said EENZ Marketing Manager, Jenny Murfitt.

"We’ve got over 20,00 square metres of space, erected several thousand metres of marquees and brought in six portable homes and we still can’t meet demand.

And sales are strong in all categories at the Auckland Home Show, with exhibitors reporting healthy interest, right across the board, from budget to big ticket.

The largest exhibitor and regular participant, Rachel Louie, Executive Director of the Jones Family Business - company that stocks a massive array of kitchen and laundry appliances - reports at least 20% increase over the same stage last year.

"We’ve had very strong sales for people absolutely in the market for renovating or building, many of them for very high-end premium packages, latest designs and new technology, she said.

Malcolm Box, Managing Director of tap and bathroom products company Aquatica is likewise very confident of a record year. "We’ve written a heap of quotes that we expect to come through on the weekend and if all goes well, we’ll be well ahead," Box said.

From the bathroom to the loungeroom, where Jeremy Dunlop, owner of Cucci furniture reports great numbers of people through with good purchasing intent, "much better than last year, buying evertything, right across our product range," he said.

Not to forget the flooring, Carpet Mill sells about $2million in carpets at the show each year and sales manager Lee Hughey was confident of beating that target this year. "We’re expecting a huge weekend," she said.

A record number of new home builders have staked a claim this year at the Auckland Home Show,

Home technology is another area of interest at the show this year and NextAV sales manager Andrew Tuhi reports growth of approx. 15 per cent up on last year when interviewed.

"We’ve had really good quality enquiry and a lot of urgency to get projects started - from small to large technology," he said.

A real sensation this year has been the interest in Tiny House creator Gina Stevens of Build Tiny.

Her Tiny House prototype has seen long queues and up to 10 people at a time squeezing in to see the merits of the home.

"The interest and enthusiasm has been really overwhelming," says Gina. "Most people coming in already know about the house and a heap of people said it was the reason they came!"

Murfitt says that the 38 year old event isn’t showing any signs of age as yet and with and expected more than 50,000 attending this year, it looks good for a repeat performance next year, whichever Government is in power.

The Auckland Home Show opens today at 10:00am.

Show Details:

WHEN: Wednesday 6 - Sunday 10 September 2017

WHERE: ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane

OPENING TIMES: 10am - 9pm (6 pm close on Sunday)

Tickets:

Online

Adults $18

Seniors (65+) $16

Door Sales

Adults $20

Seniors (65+) $16

Children (under 18) FREE

For more show information, tickets and a list of daily seminars and topics, head to www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz