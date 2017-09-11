Useful home gardening session brewing at Hollards

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 08:47

Tea gardens and herb spirals for the home garden will be on the agenda at a free public workshop at Hollard Gardens, Kaponga, on Sunday (17 September).

Participants will learn how to go about creating a herb spiral, and why they are functional as well as attractive - by giving each herb species growing conditions that suit it, and optimising exposure to the sun.

Those thirsty for knowledge about tea gardens will learn about the humble camellia and its potential.

Sunday’s workshop runs from 2pm to 4pm at Hollard Gardens, 1686 Upper Manaia Rd, Kaponga. It is part of a year-round programme of free events at Hollard Gardens, Pukeiti and TÅ«pare, the three heritage properties owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region. For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens.