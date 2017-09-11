NZ's biggest sex survey closing soon

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 11:53

The election isn’t the only opportunity for New Zealanders to have their say this September. New Zealanders are also invited to voice their opinions in New Zealand’s biggest sex survey for 2017!

New Zealand online adult toy retailer, Adulttoymegastore, commenced a nationwide investigation into New Zealanders’ sex lives on 5 September in partnership with Colmar Brunton, which will reveal how kiwis think and feel about sex, their sexual satisfaction, sexual behaviour and more. New Zealanders who wish to have their say in the 2017 Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey have until 16 September to do so.

Data collection will close earlier if the survey response threshold is met.

The survey can be completed online through this link: Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey 2017 The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and all participants are kept anonymous. Adulttoymegastore content executive, Janelle Cheesman, says the online adult retailer is conducting the survey to help increase sex-positivity and awareness in New Zealand. "Sex is a normal, healthy part of life. The sex survey will promote sex-positivity through giving people an opportunity to anonymously share their interests. They will see they’re not alone when it comes to exploring their sexuality, and we hope the findings will lead to more New Zealanders enjoying healthier, safer, and more satisfying sex lives!"

Colmar Brunton is surveying 1,000 people aged 18 years and older from their database. The questions included in the sex survey have been carefully selected by Colmar Brunton and Adulttoymegastore.

To ensure the data collected is truly representative of New Zealand, Colmar Brunton will analyse the information collected from Adulttoymegastore’s participants separately to the Colmar Brunton database respondents. The survey will close as soon as the respondent quota is met. "The Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey is a great opportunity for New Zealanders to anonymously have their say about all to do with sex, and we encourage anyone aged 18 years and older who would like to take part, to join us!"

Results from the survey will be made publically available following the survey data collection and processing.