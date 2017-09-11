National Gardening Week returns in October

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 14:32

Dust off the gloves. Dig out the spade. Get ready to get your hands dirty. National Gardening Week is coming up 6th-13th October.

The Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature.

This year’s National Gardening Week is about getting everyone into the garden, whether experienced, passionate gardeners or just starting out. During the week people are encouraged to help out in their community garden, lend a hand in a neighbour’s garden or get stuck in to their own. Not quite sure where to start? Seek out a local knowledgeable gardener and learn.

Kiwis love their gardens - whether it’s a quarter acre or a few pots on the deck - everyone can experience the joy of gardening. It’s good for the soul!

To celebrate National Gardening Week, Yates is giving away free vegie seeds between 1st and 13th October. Just register online during this time to receive your packet of seeds. www.yates.co.nz/nationalgardeningweek

10 things to do during National Gardening Week:

Begin a bee friendly garden - blue, purple and yellow-flowering plants are their favourites

Brighten up the garden with a hanging basket of flowers - or fill with strawberry plants

Plant microgreens for the kitchen window sill

Feed your plants to get them ready for the Spring growth spurt

Start a compost bin or worm bin to convert kitchen scraps into a valuable plant food

Volunteer for a local replanting programme

Join your local garden club

Lend a hand in your community gardens

Help a neighbour in need - offer to weed their garden

Visit a Botanical Garden or local park and stop and smell the roses