World Cup winner shares love of books

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 16:22

Duffy Books in Homes is known to attract talented Role Models, and recently crowned World Champion Stacey Waaka is no exception. Stacey played in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup for the New Zealand Black Ferns that overcame a strong England side to become the 2017 World Champions.

Stacey Waaka grew up in Ruatoki and is no stranger to the Duffy Books in Homes programme that gifts over 100,000 New Zealand children at least 650,000 brand new books each year.

Waaka visited schools for Duffy Books in Homes earlier this year, and says she is looking forward to sharing both her love of books and her experience of becoming a World Champion with the Duffy schools she is visiting in September.

"I absolutely love being a Duffy Role Model, the kid’s faces light up when their names are read out to receive their new books they have chosen. This time around I will have an extra piece of gold jewellery I can show the kids and hopefully inspire them to find a love of reading as well as follow their dreams!"

Since it’s inception 1994, Duffy Books in Homes has given out over 12 million books to children in low decile schools throughout New Zealand. There are now 517 Duffy schools, with the demand growing as decile 4 schools are now eligible to join the programme alongside decile 1,2 and 3 schools.