Mud Monster Mud Rush a huge success despite cold snap

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 15:29

A record 2033 participants crawled, climbed and clambered their way through the mud at Harbour Sport’s5th annual Mud Monster Mud Rush last weekend on Massey University’s Auckland campus. Even with the onslaught of rain, hail, wind, thunder and lightning, families and friends took on the 2.5km muddy obstacle course together.

This is the second year the University has hosted the mud run on campus. Auckland campus registrar Andrea Davies was amazed at how many people turned out to get wet and muddy, on such a cold wet weekend. "The weather did little to dampen the spirits of the participants and spectators. Well done to Harbour Sport for again putting on such a great community event. We are proud to be part of it."

Harbour Sport event manager Jess Raymond says it was so great to see so many families. "It was a great opportunity for parents and children to throw the rules out the window and get as muddy as possible while having fun and being active. The smiles and grins from participants were electric, and it’s safe to say a good time was had by all, despite the challenging weather conditions."

Even with the extreme weather conditions, participants still braved the elements in order to conquer the course. Onlookers lined the perimeter to cheer on friends and family and enjoy the spectacle. A number of spectators vowed to return next year as participants having seen the enjoyment of those taking part this year.

The course had 20 obstacles including tunnels, crawls, a climbing wall, tyre mountains and a creek run. There was a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s new obstacles, including a tightrope, monkey bars and crab crawl, but the biggest highlight this year was the three different mud and water slides including the 20 metre finale mud slide which ended with a huge splash.