NEXT Magazine finds wine trumps exercise in women's priorities

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 09:46

Despite being aware of the risks associated with too much drinking and a lack of exercise, New Zealand women are struggling to reach their health goals. Research by NEXT Magazine has found that nearly three-fifths of women believe that their fitness level needs improvement and 36% of women have concerns about how much alcohol they are drinking.

This news comes from the NEXT Report, a 10-part series currently running in the monthly title. Every four years, NEXT undertakes this report to look at the views of New Zealand women on the challenges they face in society.

"Wine time has almost become synonymous with ‘me time’ in our stressful daily lives," NEXT editor Rachael Russell says. "We know the added risks that come with a high intake of wine, just as we know the benefits of an exercise routine. It’s become a real issue of concern for women, but we’re struggling to take action."

Lee-Anne Wann says that because our families’ wellbeing usually comes before our personal health, finding time to exercise is not a priority. "We’re so busy doing things for our families, our children and at work, that we don’t find time for ourselves." So when we do find a moment to relax, it may be to reach for an alcoholic beverage."

Dr Nicki Jackson, the Alcohol Healthwatch executive director, says that the easy accessibility to alcohol and the normalisation of alcohol consumption has led to people underestimating its long-term effects on our health. "When it’s in our supermarkets next to our bread and milk it’s just part of our day-to-day lives."

In this instalment of the NEXT Report we look at what’s driving this issue, and what steps people can take to drink less and exercise more.

The Next Report has been compiled from the results of a nationally representative survey of 1,087 New Zealand women aged 15+ conducted by Bauer Media in October 2016. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%. It was first conducted in 2008.