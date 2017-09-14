Australasian software providers join forces to support swim schools

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 14:31

One of Australasia’s leading software providers has joined forces with an innovative course management program developer to make life easier for swim schools and aquatic facilities by connecting them with the parents of young swimmers online in real-time.

Jonas Leisure and Udio Systems have forged an agreement naming Jonas Leisure as the exclusive distributor of Udio’s flagship school and course management software.

Jonas Leisure General Manager Mike Henton said Udio’s intuitive online interface, comprehensive business reporting and customer portal would help swim schools focus on essential swimming and water safety skills, rather than administration and data entry.

Udio is an Australian-made and operated software platform. It functions online and is mobile-friendly, allowing courses and classes to be administered in real time.

Mr Henton said updates to personal details, payments, bookings and even class check-in could be handled instantly online with Udio, often by customers themselves. Central administration through a cloud-based solution would also be ideal for swim schools and fitness trainers working at multiple sites.

"After seeing what Udio could do, we had to share the benefits," Mr Henton said. "For parents, Udio gives easy insights into bookings, and an easier way to sign up. For swim schools, it can streamline their business. The outcome will be efficient swim schools that are well equipped to provide communities with swimming and water safety skills."

He said Udio’s online interface would also make it easier for managers to administer swim school and water safety programs across multiple sites such as regional and school pools.

Udio Systems General Manager Sue Doncon said she looked forward to working with Jonas Leisure to share the best solutions for swim schools, fitness trainers and other course providers across Australia and New Zealand.

"We’re delighted to be working with Jonas Leisure. They have a great suite of products with a worldwide reach, a great position in the market, they know the industry, have exposure, and have the resources on the ground to promote the product well."

Ms Doncon said Udio was developed in close consultation with the Australasian swim school industry to ensure it met the needs of swim schools and their communities.

"Udio was developed to overcome issues with existing solutions. We sat down with swim schools and worked out how to get really accurate reports and make sure payments, reports and bookings were easy and efficient - the way they should be."

She said swim schools using Udio had saved a significant amount of administration time by enabling customers to manage bookings and membership themselves. One swim school organisation conducting 20,000 lessons per week had seen around 4,000 transactions per week completed online, saving valuable time on phone calls and face to face transactions.

Ms Doncon said while Udio was effective for swim schools, it was not activity-specific and would be just as effective for organisations handling stock, staff, bookings and venues on any scale, ranging from multi-site council recreation centres to small yoga studios.