New player in garden mix replaces need for other soil fertilizers

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 11:05

Spring means it’s time to let one of gardening’s best and longest kept secrets out of the bag - literally.

Family-owned New Zealand company Fiber Fresh is re-launching it’s ‘one stop’ product that replaces the need for manures, composts, blood and bone and/or other soil conditioners and fertilizers.

Garden Mix Plus has been the quiet achiever in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region for the past 20 years and has previously been produced under the names Magic Mulch and Fiber Earth.

Michael Bell and the Fiber Fresh team based in Reporoa have developed a process that captures the natural growth promoters of Lucerne and other plant materials, and "holds" them until required by the host plant.

"This natural exchange of nutrients allows plants to thrive and because no artificial fertilisers are involved, natural healthy growth occurs," Mr Bell says.

"This naturally promoted growth tends to produce plants that are stronger and more resistant to disease."

Mr Bell says it is this unique process and the use of nature’s own attributes that makes Fiber Earth Garden Mix Plus a standout amongst its gardening peers.

"It acts as a natural fertiliser. The benefits contained within the product offer natural growing agents and slow release nutrients into the soil. It replaces the need for numerous bags of manure, compost, mulch and fertiliser."

Fiber Earth garden advisor Peter Stewart says early trials in his vegetable garden have been impressive.

"I applied a mulch of Fiber Earth Garden Mix Plus on the surface of half the width of the garden. I then planted spinach and spring onion - half with the mix, half without. Even in the colder months when growth was slow I could see the plants in the Garden Mix Plus were significantly more advanced than those not in the mulched area."

The bag size is 70L - almost twice the size of most gardening products. Refer to our website www.fiberearth.co.nz for our store locator.