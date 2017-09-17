NZ Woman's Weekly announces Kiwi Classic Cake winner

Sunday, 17 September, 2017 - 08:46

New Zealand has spoken - and has helped New Zealand Woman’s Weekly choose their Kiwi Classic Cake! So what better way to celebrate the Weekly’s milestone 85th birthday than by getting in the kitchen and baking up the winning carrot cake?

The winning Kiwi Classic Carrot Cake is featured in this week’s issue of New Zealand’s Woman’s Weekly along with an amazing recipe by Food Editor Nici Wickes and coupons for discounted baking supplies for readers to enjoy at home.

Now that carrot has been crowned New Zealand’s Kiwi Classic Cake - with over 1000 votes from more than 3400 total votes received during the competition, New Zealand Woman’s Weekly is asking readers to help celebrate their 85th birthday by getting into the kitchen, baking their favourite cake and, in the spirit of the Weekly, making someone else’s day by sharing it with them!

You’ve heard of ‘Pay It Forward’ - the Weekly is asking everyone to Bake It Forward!

Editor Alice O’Connell says, "Taking the time and care to bake a cake is how we show our love and appreciation for one another. And maybe there is someone in your life right now who could really do with some homemade baking. Maybe it’s that neighbour you haven’t yet introduced yourself to or the new mum down the street, or the friend who is going through a hard time. Maybe it’s just a case of taking your baking into your workplace. Or taking it in to your local rest home or hospice. Whoever you’d like to Bake It Forward to!"

Readers are then asked to take a picture of their baking and explain who they have baked it forward to, and why. The winning entry will receive an amazing prize of $1000 of grocery vouchers, as well as an additional $1000 to pay it forward to someone in need - a food bank, a charity or a family you know could really do with the vouchers.

To submit their entry, readers need to head to nowtolove.co.nz/bakeitforward, post on social media with the hashtag #bakeitforward or post entries to: New Zealand Woman’s Weekly/Bake It Forward, Response Bag 500256, Victoria Street West, Auckland 1142.

Bake It Forward closes on Friday, September 29 and the winner will be announced in New Zealand Woman’s Weekly’s, special 85th birthday issue, on sale October 9.