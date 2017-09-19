Cadbury releases new Marvellous Creation Spider

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 08:45

Ever wondered what it would be like if you threw a surprise party for your taste buds? Well Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations is giving you that opportunity.

Released today, new Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Spider is a full-on taste explosion in your mouth. It is like having fizzing bubbles dancing on your tongue and recreates the experience of enjoying a delicious ice-cream spider.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Spider comes in two delicious flavours - Choc Raspberry and Choc Orange. Along with the much-loved creaminess of Cadbury Dairy Milk milk chocolate, the Marvellous Creations Spider has a pleasantly surprising creamy texture inside with speckles of hidden fizz flavoured treasure that will tantalise taste buds in the most deliciously marvellous way.

Mondelez New Zealand Country Head, James Kane, says the Marvellous Creations range was created for adventurous people who love to be surprised by their chocolate.

"We want to push the boundaries with our Marvellous Creations range and we are always looking for ways to capture the essence of pure fun in each bite of Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations chocolate.

"Sometimes people are looking for something extra special with their chocolate choice and Cadbury Marvellous Creations is all about breaking the mould - literally! Instead of the usual square pieces you expect when you open a block of chocolate, you’ll find different sized splashes instead." says Kane.

"Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Spider is a full sensory hit and injects a bit of flavoured fun into your weekly shop!"

Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Spider Choc Raspberry and Choc Orange are creeping into stores from today.

Cadbury will be serving free classic ice-cream ‘spider’ sodas and giving away blocks of the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Spider flavours in Takutai Square, Britomart from 12-2pm today.

RRP $4.69 / Weight 170 grams