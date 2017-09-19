The modern conference phone turns 25

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 11:16

Ten Things People Do While On Conference Calls

Conference calls have become such an integral part of doing business that certain recognisable behaviours have developed around them. We have all probably seen, or even done, something on this list at one point or another (sometimes without even knowing it).

Join us in celebrating the bizarre things that people do when they get on a conference call…

Dial in from an impractical place

Including, but not limited to, the toilet, a car full of screaming infants, a beach, a bar, a beach bar, the train. Lurk in the background saying nothing

They are almost certainly on mute and concentrating on something totally different. Probably other work but possibly PlayStation. Or they might be waiting to see if anyone gossips about them. They will say something at the end, like ‘yep, thanks for the call guys’, to remind everyone they were there all along.

Forget to go on mute

This can sometimes lead to the odd moment of accidental hilarity, such as when your manager complains about her hangover without realising everyone can hear.

Wait in awkward silence for the last person to dial in

That weird limbo of call etiquette that dictates, aside from a brief exchange of pleasantries, no words shall be wasted on non-essential chatter. Instead, we all sit there listening to the faint clatter of laptop keys, the occasional cough and that one guy who slurps his tea.

Drop out and dial back in at least five times

There are two options in this situation. You either restart your conversation every time they dial back in. Or you carry on regardless and suffer the regular interruptions of the dial-in tone. Both are agony.

Talk over each other

Some people, without the visual cues that signal someone is just about to speak, are only capable of beginning a sentence at the exact moment someone else begins a sentence. No, you go first…

Hear a sound that has no rational explanation

It might sound like an apocalyptic cough. It might sound like an explosion of weird clicks and beeps. No one can explain what it is or where it came from, and you tacitly agree to ignore it and move on.

Enter midway through a conversation

"I think what we should all bear in mind is - " BLEEP BLOOP DAVE HAS JOINED THE MEETING. "Hi everyone, sorry I’m late!" Thanks for killing the flow, Dave. Thanks a whole bunch.

Press mute and throw some shade

As Dom entered his eighth straight minute of talking through spreadsheet best practice, Diane hit mute, turned to everyone in the conference room and said, "I’m so bored right now I would rather die than endure another second of this man speaking".

10) Not show up

Without fail, this will be the most important single participant, without whom the entire call is essentially pointless. They will be asleep, sky diving, lost in the wilderness, or otherwise unavailable. Crucially, they won’t have told anyone about their absence.

We’re sure that there are plenty of odd habits we’ve missed. What are your favourite conference call quirks? Let us know below.