Ruby wins NZ's Top Office Dog comp

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 13:35

Ruby the courier dog has delivered as the winner of New Zealand’s Top Office Dog competition.

The five month old Shih Tzu ‘works’ at Auckland’s Deadline Express Couriers and is an ace barker on command, a deft dancer on hind legs, and regularly helps with office cleaning by emptying rubbish bins in search of treats. She is capable of making her most stoic colleagues lie down on the floor to play with her.

A panel of pet experts selected Ruby over 172 other canines to take out the top prize with this winning entry:

"My official title here is ‘Procrastination Coordinating Supervisor', but I am much more than that! I'm also in charge of office security - keeping the baddies out - just call me 'guardian of the packages," barked Ruby on Instagram.

"If you think all that is amazing, you'll be blown away to know I'm also the office doctor. It's true! Having me here in the office actually helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol. That's right, I help them live longer!

"I’m loved by 29 colleagues and all the courier drivers. But I'm all about helping them out and keeping them entertained. All I ask for in return are some of those incredible, mind blowing pats when you humans call "roll over"- and I wouldn't say no to a treat or two."

Jenny Callagher is Ruby’s owner and managing director of Deadline Express Couriers.

"Ruby is definitely a pawsome addition to our team. Her favourite game is soccer and she sits by the door in the hope someone will come through and kick a ball with her, which they usually do.

"She is the office flirt and is best friends with anyone who has food.

"Ruby definitely hasn’t improved productivity, but she is totally worth the smiles and cuddles she gives. Every workplace needs a Procrastination Coordinating Supervisor," says Jenny.

Ruby’s colleagues believe the pooch’s entertaining personality and calming canine presence provide relief from the urgent, often stressful nature of their work.

Jane Kennelly, founder of Frog Recruitment, the organiser of the annual competition, says there are known benefits to bringing a dog to work.

"There’s a wealth of research proving dogs in the workplace are good for wellbeing and motivation," says Jane. "There is a direct link between heightened productivity and performance when canines have a presence at work. They can buffer the impact of stress during the workday for their owners and make the job more satisfying for those they come into contact with. From a cultural perspective, there is also kudos or a ‘cool factor’ to having an office dog.

"The Top Office Dog competition is a way to celebrate the work of Ruby and our canine friends that come to work and make it a better place to be," says Kennelly.

Bear, Buller Hospital’s licensed therapy dog, was the competition’s runner up. The hard working canine relishes his job of visiting patients and staff to give stress relief and therapy. In return for tuna and smiles, the Goldendoodle dog is known for stealing bed blankets and offering a paw.

To see all the entries, search #nztopdog on Instagram. Ruby has won Southern Cross Pet Insurance PetCare Bronze Ribbon cover for 12 months, Travel Wags tote bag, $500 Animates voucher, one year’s supply of Simparica Flea Treatment courtesy of Zoetis, $250 Mr Soft Top vouchers, Doggles and the coveted NZ Top Office Dog trophy.