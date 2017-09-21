Rockburn offers 'first kiss of summer' with new Rose'

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 10:33

Rockburn releases its highly anticipated 2017 Stolen Kiss at daylight saving on 24 September 2017, offering the #firstkissofsummer to wine lovers around the country.

The iconic Central Otago winery is a Rosé pioneer in New Zealand, being one of the first wineries to take the pink tipple seriously, creating a cult-like following for their limited edition Rosé for several years now.

Stolen Kiss is made from grapes ‘stolen’ from Rockburn’s highly awarded Pinot Noir. The sweetly, frivolous and fruity side of Central Otago Pinot Noir is bound up in this Rosé, evoking summertime rolling-in-the-clover frivolity and romance.

"Stolen Kiss greets you with candy-floss and crème-brûlée aromas, leading into a flirtatious toffee-apple and simmering strawberry palate smeared with cherry lip-gloss", says winemaker Malcolm Rees-Francis.

Stolen Kiss Rosé will be available in selected fine wine stores including Glengarry outlets and online via rockburn.co.nz from 24 September (RRP: $29.99 750ml bottle | $55 limited edition magnum).