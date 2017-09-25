Hamilton City Libraries launch card design comp

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 12:27

A new batch of Hamilton City Libraries’ membership cards will feature competition-winning designs by Hamiltonians.

Amanda Hawkes, Hamilton City Libraries’ Digital Manager, says the new design will emerge from the special competition launched this week to coincide with the September-October school holidays.

"Our current designs are several years old, and although they feature some great artwork, we felt it was time for a refresh," Ms Hawkes says.

"The Design a Library Card competition gives Hamiltonians of all ages a chance to get creative and have their artistic flair added to a fundamental part of our libraries service."

Ms Hawkes says there is one simple theme all entries must respond to - the city of Hamilton.

"Entrants can interpret that theme any way they like," she says. "That can be through traditional original artwork, or through photography or a digital design."

"We’re encouraging people to keep their designs clean and simple, as they will need to reproduce well on our small library cards."

The competition is divided into three age brackets - up to 12 years old, 13 to 17, and 18 years plus.

A team of staff will select the finalists for each category, with Creative Waikato CEO Sarah Nathan selecting the category winners. Each category winner will get a $50 CentrePlace voucher, second place getters a $20 voucher, and the overall winner will claim an iPad mini and have their design featured on a library card which will be available later this year.

The Design a Library Card competition launches on 25 September, and entrants can pick up an official entry form from any branch of the Hamilton City Libraries network. Entries close on Friday, 13 October with winners announced on 18 October.

Terms and conditions of the competition will be featured on the Hamilton City Libraries’ website.