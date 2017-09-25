NZ's Marlborough Wine and Food Festival line up announced

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 14:02

The longest running and best wine and food festival in New Zealand has announced an even bigger and better line up of chefs and bands for the event, held on Saturday 10th February 2018 at the historic Brancott Vineyard in Marlborough.

The headline act has been announced with the NZ All-Stars performing the show Marley: Celebrate the Legend, who are made up of NZ music royalty with names such as Tiki Taane, Boh Runga, Fran Kora, Anna Coddington and Joel Shadbolt each taking lead vocals.

If food and wine are more your thing then we have Martin Bosley in the Culinary Pavilion this year along with other yet to be announced top Kiwi chefs who will be dishing out some of the region’s best produce from Cloudy Bay Clams, Regal Marlborough King Salmon, Kono and so much more.

VIP, Master Class and General Admission tickets are set to go on sale on the 25th of September, with VIP having a history of selling out in minutes. New for the 2018 event is the Platinum Package which is the perfect match for those that want to enjoy all the festival has to offer. The Platinum Package includes helicopter flights to and from the Festival, VIP tickets and exclusive back stage tours to meet some of the bands and chefs.

With last year’s event a sell out, Festival General Manager, Marcus Pickens who’s been running the festival for the past 10 out of 34 years says this one will be the best yet.

"This is going to be one of the biggest and most entertaining festival to date, it really is one of the best days out in the country. The festival for us is about showcasing some of the world’s best wines, produce and entertainment to locals and visitors to the region. We want people to celebrate all that Marlborough has to offer and have a brilliant day out at the 2018 festival." said Pickens.

Tickets for the 2018 Marlborough Wine and Food Festival are on sale now until sold out. Ticket types available will include the inaugural Platinum Package, VIP, Wine Master Classes and General Admission. To purchase tickets, follow the link here.

