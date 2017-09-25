Devine dahlias

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 21:04

Dahlias are one of the best value garden plants for summer colour. Planted in spring, they will flower from December right through summer to late autumn.

Native to Mexico and first introduced into Europe in the 1600s, dahlias have been so extensively cross-bred over hundreds of years that the dahlia family now includes a large range of flower types, plant sizes and every colour imaginable. And over 40 of these different varieties are still available to purchase right now from nzbulbs.co.nz.

Dahlias are sorted into main groups according to their flower shape. The most common types are the cactus dahlia, with a spiky appearance and decorative dahlias which include a range of forms from tight ball-shaped flowers through to more open forms called water lily dahlias. As well as these two, other common types include dwarf forms ideal for borders or potting, and single flowered forms.

Dahlias are frost tender and should not be planted out until all danger of frost has passed. They prefer a full sun location, but will tolerate some shade. Drainage is very important as the tubers do not like being water logged for any length of time. In high rainfall or wet areas they can easily be grown by using slightly raised beds to help with drainage.

Plant the tubers with the crown just below the surface of the soil and water in. Little attention is required during growing other than to make sure they’re watered if conditions get quite dry.

Removing old flower heads will keep the plants looking tidy and helps the plant to keep flowering to the end of the season.

The flowers can be picked for indoor use but will not continue to open off the plant, so should be picked only when they are open already.

Dahlia plants go through different stages of growth depending on the day length. During long day length in mid-summer the plants produce a lot of top growth and flowers. Decreasing day length during autumn triggers the plants into tuber production below the ground. The tubers prepare the plant for winter dormancy and store energy ready for growing again next spring.

Because our winters are relatively wet, tubers can be lost to rot if left in the ground over winter. It is best to dig them up each year in late autumn after the first frosts have knocked the leaves back. Lift them carefully and split any large clumps up into smaller ones. Be sure to keep some of the crown as a part of each section when splitting the clumps - it is from the crown that the new shoots develop in spring. Rinse the tubers off to clean them and after drying, store them in a cool, airy place until replanting in spring.

Paul Hoek

NZ Bulbs

www.nzbulbs.co.nz