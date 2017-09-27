We are talking trash in Whangarei

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 05:04

If you enjoy trash talk, you have an opportunity to indulge in lots of it with like-minded people at 116a Bank Street, Whangarei on Sunday 8 October.

Whangarei District Council is supporting presentations by no-waste nomads - Liam Prince and Hannah Blumhardt, who are bringing their roadshow - The Rubbish Trip - to Whangarei.

The Rubbish Trip is a 12-month roaming zero-waste roadshow delivering free presentations and workshops to NZ communities, schools and businesses across NZ about how individuals can live without waste. The presentations are based on the duo’s own research and experience of living without a rubbish bin since the beginning of 2015.

The pair were invited to Whangarei by Ross Clark from Transition Town Whangarei. Council is currently reviewing its waste minimisation strategy, so we agreed to support their visit.

Hannah and Liam have been delivering these talks in Wellington since mid 2016 but have been travelling around the country doing it fulltime for two months now, with support from some councils along the way.

The presentation is under compostable wraps until it opens, but anyone who is interested in knowing more can:

Check out the duo's website at www.therubbishtrip.co.nz