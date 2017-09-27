Plenty of safe vehicle picks available for city driving

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 01:46

People on the lookout for a new light car can rest assured that there are plenty of safe picks to choose from, particularly with the release of the latest round of Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) safety ratings.

The Kia Rio, which hit the market earlier this year, and higher spec models of the popular Suzuki Swift (GL Auto, GLX and the RS Auto) were awarded 5 star ANCAP safety ratings today.

The GL Manual, which is the base version of the Swift achieved 4 stars after falling short of the number of safety assist technologies needed for a 5 star ANCAP safety rating.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says both the Swift and the Rio are popular cars for city driving.

"They’re both good, safe picks for drivers, with many of the standard safety features you expect from new cars these days," she says.

"However, it’s disappointing that the Rio features a range of crash preventing technologies which are only available on variants in the European market. That means Kiwi buyers miss out on buying the safest version of the car."

These features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning and Lane Support System (LSS), which are unavailable in New Zealand, even on higher spec models.

"We would like to see manufacturers offer New Zealand drivers the same degree of crash prevention technologies European drivers receive, if not as standard, then at least as an option," she says.

Both the Rio and the Swift performed well across the crash tests with the Rio offering better protection of the driver in the Side Impact crash test.

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at ancap.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.

ANCAP is supported by all Australian motoring clubs, the New Zealand Automobile Association, the Australian Government, the New Zealand Government, Australian state and territory governments, the Victorian Transport Accident Commission, NRMA Insurance and the FIA Foundation.