Fresh new farmers market for Porirua

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 10:19

Get your taste buds ready because a fresh new market is coming to Porirua.

The Cobham Court Farmers Market will be launched on Saturday 14 October.

The market will run from 6.30am to 2.30pm each Saturday offering top quality artisan food and crafts from the people who make, bake or grow it, as well as great coffee and good entertainment.

"This is going to be fantastic for Porirua and the Wellington region," says Mayor Mike Tana. "It’ll be offering something a little different and it’s a perfect fit for our city centre. "

"People can come here, enjoy the free parking or easy transport, and have a relaxed day out, beginning at our exciting new Farmer’s Market," says Mayor Tana.

Market owners and operators Derek Rolls and Rick Unuia are already familiar faces behind the eateries Little Goat and the Soul Shack in the city centre kiosk.

They say they saw a demand and jumped at the opportunity when the market was put out to tender by the Council.

"We’ve been about listening to our community - so many people want a market down here," says Rick. "And it’s not just about the food. We want to offer the full market experience; with ‘paddock to plate fare’ from makers, bakers and growers. Some of our stalls will also sell crafts and artisan products."

Already the pair has lined up fresh vegetable growers and a free range pork farmer to sell their products, alongside flowers, crafts and food trucks, and they’ve had interest from other artisan producers.

"We’re targeting organic and spray free and the smaller niche growers," says Derek. "Our aim is to have a core of regular top quality stall holders, with others rotating in around the seasonal changes, such as avocado and citrus growers."

There will also be an opportunity for community groups and local education providers to get involved to showcase their work or run a stall.