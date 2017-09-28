Get your home winter ready while the sun shines - Canstar Blue

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 06:16

Just as the clocks spring forward, the last thing you want to think about are cold winter nights. But using the summer days to get your house ‘winter ready’ can mean your home is warmer and power bills lower when the cold months come around again.

A recent survey from Canstar Blue revealed that although 54% of people thought a heat pump was essential in their home, less than half of people had invested in additional insulation to keep the heat in.

"Insulation keeps the heat in and the bills down" explains Canstar Blue’s Emma Quantrill. "Heat pumps can be a great investment and make a huge difference to your home but you can get more ‘bang for your buck’ by taking simple steps to insulate."

Insulation can range from big ticket items such as double glazing, wall and ceiling insulation, right through to putting a rug down on a wooden floor or glad wrap over windows.

Quantrill continues:

"Our survey revealed that generally, people thought heat pumps where cheaper to run than individual heaters and over 40% of people purchased energy efficient units. Unfortunately this all becomes academic if people don’t have sufficient insulation.

"Giving your house a Warrant of Fitness over the summer months gives you the opportunity to identify and fix any problem areas, resulting in a warmer, dryer, healthier home for you and your family. For some people there are even government grants to help out with the cost."

Satisfied customers

Each year a customer satisfaction survey is conducted to determine the Canstar Blue Customer Satisfaction Award winner. For 2017 we are delighted to announce that Mitsubishi Electric topped the table scoring a maximum five stars in four out of five categories as well as five stars for overall customer satisfaction.

