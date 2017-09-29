'Wild about creeping thyme' and easy-care coreposis

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 15:51

There are many, many different varieties of thyme out there in the herb world. But the one thyme that I’m particularly fond of is wild creeping thyme.

It is mildly scented, attracts bees (very important) and can be used in cooking like regular thyme. But for me, what makes it just a step above some other thyme varieties is that it can be used as ground cover and is extremely resilient.

Here’s an interesting fact - it’s also said to be deer resistant. This not really something I’ve had a problem with in my garden at the nursery. But I can tell you it can withstand a good stomping from anything else - kids, dogs called Alvin, nursery chooks and more. This is why it makes a great ground cover or lawn.

Furthermore, unlike other herbs, it doesn’t die back in winter and keeps on giving you bang for your buck. This is why it’s classified as a hardy (can withstand the cold weather), evergreen (keeps its leaves) perennial (a plant that survives for three or more years).

You can grab some wild creeping thyme seedlings from your local supermarket or our online store at www.awapuni.co.nz

Then simply plant your wild creeping thyme plants around 20-30cm apart from each other.

You can harvest your thyme straight away but it's best to give it some time to get established. The longer you leave it, the more leaves you'll have to harvest later on. Then in spring and after flowering, give it a prune to help maintain its compact appearance.

And before long you’ll be wild about creeping thyme like I am.

Colourful, easy-care coreopsis

Coreopsis are a fantastic plant to grow at this time of year. Planted now, they will thrive in the summer sun - which, fingers crossed, should arrive at some point! Their love of the sun makes them super easy-care. Once planted, unless there’s a drought, they don’t need much watering at all.

At Awapuni we stock three different varieties of coreopsis. Two are available in our established plant range (individual plants in 1.2L bags) and one (sunburst) as seedlings.

All three varieties produce, bright, yellow, sunny flowers. Early sunrise has green leaves with golden-yellow, semi-double flowers. Rising sun produces double golden-yellow flowers with red eyes. And sunburst also produces golden-yellow, semi-double and double flowers.

All three make great borders and lovely cut flowers. To see exactly what they look like and their differences, visit www.awapuni.co.nz.

Once you’ve got your plants, be sure to grow them in the sunniest spot in your garden around 40-50cm apart. Give them a light watering and then let them do their thing.

When they start flowering be sure to deadhead (remove the dead flower heads) to encourage them to keep producing flowers. And in late summer you can either leave them to do their thing or cut them back by one-third to get them flowering again.

Not all varieties of coreopsis are perennials. But all three varieties we stock are, so every two to three years in early spring you can dig up the plants, divide them and expand your garden.