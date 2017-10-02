Sun, sand, surf - and a fascinating history of the Far North

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 11:18

People wanting to learn about the heritage of the furthest reaches of the Far North can hop on a bus and explore the ‘top, top half’ of New Zealand in an exciting day trip.

The ‘Ninety Mile Beach and Inland Excursion’ leaves Kaitaia at 9am on October 14 and returns 5-6pm.

The Harrison’s chartered bus will drive up Ninety Mile Beach (a public highway) and explore some of the historic places of the area - including the Wagener homestead, the Waipapakauri Hotel with its colourful past, and the site of Norman ‘Wizard’ Smith’s shed - which once housed his world speed record breaking car Enterprise - and its connection to Charles Kingsford Smith’s sixth Trans-Tasman flight.

The tour will be led by Heritage New Zealand’s Northland Manager Bill Edwards and other Northland staff who will talk about different aspects of the Far North’s history.

The cost of the day-trip is $40 per person or $45 for non-Heritage Northland Inc members. Spaces are limited and bookings are essential with payment necessary by October 6. For more information phone Merle Newlove (09-439-7492) or Peter Williams (Ph 09-439-0822).