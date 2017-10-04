Green prescription helps Hastings man stay active

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 08:02

Brendan Hall of Hastings has been dealing with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), more so in the last year. After discussing his conditions with a friend, he was made aware of Green Prescription and what that could help him with. With that conversation, he felt the need to mention Green Prescription as an option to his Doctor.

An increase in physical activity was something his Doctor thought would be highly beneficial to manage his condition which lead to his referral in June of this year. At the time of the referral Brendan was not doing any form of regular exercise and was very keen to get started, formulating a plan to kick-start his journey to a healthier lifestyle. Brendan was assigned Rachel Gunson as his Active Living Advisor through the Green Prescription programme. To begin, she encouraged him to attend low impact classes, like Sit and Be Fit and Yogalates - an exercise technique that combines the benefits of strength training from Pilates and the flexibility of yoga in one session - to learn basic techniques.

Following those classes, Brendan attended the Water Confidence session at Swim Heretaunga in Flaxmere and continued on with Aqua Aerobics. Brendan then went on to sample the other programmes provided by Green Prescription including the Home Exercise programme where he purchased a Dyna Band to do exercises at home with. He is now a regular attendee at the Yogalates class at Flaxmere Community Centre and is exercising on a regular basis.

"Yogalates was the first thing that I tried and I really enjoyed it so I’ve been going back every week," said Brendan. "I’ve noticed that my breathing is a lot better than it used to be and I’m making more of an effort to keep active."

With all the classes that Brendan was able to try, he managed to get his daughter, Kelly, to come along too. "I’ve been able to take home a few things and even do exercises at home which saves lots of time. Kelly and I also started going to the cooking sessions about four weeks ago. We’ve really enjoyed that and I’m now able to cook different things at home as well." "It’s made a huge difference to my life," noted Brendan. "I just need to keep exercising and eating right."

Brendan highly recommends Green Prescription to anyone who needs extra motivation to get started or to find something that they can enjoy to improve and sustain their health and wellbeing.

Green Prescription is a health professional’s advice to increase physical activity and improve nutrition. This is a free programme and is delivered by Sport Hawke’s Bay. To find out more check out our Green Prescription Hawke’s Bay Facebook page or go to the Active Lifestyles section of our website: www.sporthb.net.nz.

After starting with Sport Hawke’s Bay just a couple of months ago, MÄori Sports Educator Arama Ware has taken the bull by the horns by hosting a Werohia Poitarawhiti Tournament at Pettigrew.Green Arena on Sunday, October 1. Within one week of announcing the tournament at the beginning of September, the social competition was at full capacity. On Sunday, the event kicked-off at 9:00 a.m. and boasted over 120 people across 10 teams from 8 Marae in Hawke’s Bay. "There are very few opportunities for MÄori to come together and represent their Marae in an affordable sporting context," said Ware. "Werohia Poitarawhiti is something we’ve established to provide that for our people."

Werohia Poitarawhiti is one initiative of MaraeFit - an annual inter-Marae competition where Marae’s compete against each other for points across a variety of health and wellness workshops. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to provide an opportunity for MÄori to be active with whanau under the banner of their Marae.

"It was great to see so many eager and talented MÄori people at the tournament all willing to support the kaupapa," noted Ware. "With over 100 people participating in the tournament and approximately 120 people in attendance, the MaraeFit kaupapa has now reached more people and we look forward to it becoming even more popular amongst our people."

"It was such a fun and excited event for our friend and whanau to get into and keep our Maori generation active," said Katrina Campbell of Korongata Marae. "We look forward to participating next year, next month, whenever you do things like this again."

At the end of the day, Korongata Marae went head-to-head with Mangaroa Marae - both from Bridge Pa - in the final. The game ended with just one point between them and Korongata coming out on top. Participants were overheard saying Ko te toa o te rÄ ko te whakawhanaungatanga - coming together is the real winner of the day.

For more information about any of Sport Hawke’s Bay’s programmes, visit www.sporthb.net.nz or call (06) 845 9333.