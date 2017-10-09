Giesen Estate Riesling wins consecutive New World Gold Medals

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 12:54

Giesen Estate Riesling 2015 has achieved another milestone, being the first wine to win five consecutive Gold Medals at the New World Wine Awards.

New World Wine Awards chair of judges Jim Harre said it was an ‘extraordinary result’.

"For this wine to come through with a Gold Medal five years in a row is a combination of the quality of all the factors which go into winemaking," he said. "Excellent vineyard sites, quality grapes and the expertise of the winemakers to convert great grapes into a quality wine - each component plays a part."

Giesen Estate Riesling is a favourite with Kiwis, being the highest selling Riesling in the New Zealand market by value and volume.

Co-owner and founder Theo Giesen says he’s delighted by the winning run. "We drew upon our German heritage to create this balanced style of Riesling and we have made it since our first vintage in 1984, so it has always had a special place in our hearts. What’s more we are pleased that Giesen Estate Riesling consistently wows the New World judges and New Zealand wine lovers alike."

The Gold Medal from the New World Wine Awards is one of multiple awards Giesen Estate Riesling 2015 has won. Its trophy cabinet includes:

Champion Riesling Trophy, Air New Zealand Wine Awards 2016

Champion Open White Wine Trophy, Air New Zealand Wine Awards 2016

Best of Class Trophy, Los Angeles International Wine Competition 2017

Elite Gold Medal, Air New Zealand Wine Awards 2016

Gold Medal, Royal Easter Wine Show Awards 2017

Gold Medal, New Zealand International Wine Show 2017

Gold Medal, New World Wine Awards 2017

Gold Medal, Los Angeles International Wine Competition 2017

Gold Medal, New World Wine Awards 2016

Giesen Estate Riesling 2015

Fruit for the 2015 Riesling came from cool-climate vineyards throughout Marlborough, Waipara and Nelson. A cooler than usual start to the growing season soon gave way to typical hot, dry conditions with no rain, which created small grapes with highly concentrated flavour. After harvest and pressing, the liquid settled for 36 hours before the clear juice was fermented in separate vineyard batches at cool temperatures. Fermentation stopped when the crucial acid/sugar/alcohol balance was reached. The wine was blended and kept on light lees until bottling in May 2016.

Giesen Estate Riesling 2015 has striking aromas of citrus blossom, lime and sweet mandarin with rich sweet honeysuckle. It offers succulent, juicy sweetness, with the perfect balance between being dry and offering refreshing acidity.

Since its establishment in 1981 by brothers Theo, Alex and Marcel, Giesen Wines has built a reputation for delivering quality Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and today it has nine varying Sauvignon Blanc styles. Recent investment in vineyards, equipment and winemaking technology have enabled expansion of Giesen Wines. Giesen owns 13 vineyards throughout Marlborough’s highly sought after Wairau Valley and has longstanding relationships with 70 of the region’s well respected grape growers, this ensures the winery has access to the finest quality fruit, which is the backbone of its global success.

Giesen Estate Riesling 2015 is available at New World stores across New Zealand for $16.99 RRP.