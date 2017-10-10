Results from Kiwi Sex Survey 2017 coming soon

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 09:57

All will be revealed about New Zealanders’ sex lives in coming months, thanks to the 2017 Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey.

New Zealand online adult toy retailer, Adulttoymegastore, commenced a nationwide investigation into New Zealanders’ bedrooms between 5 and 17 September in partnership with Colmar Brunton.

Colmar Brunton surveyed a total of 1,500 New Zealanders aged 18 years and older about their sex lives, which included questions about their sexuality, sexual experiences, sexual fantasies, and more. Colmar Brunton is currently analysing the data collected, and the first section of results from the sex survey are expected to be released next week.

Adulttoymegastore content executive, Janelle Cheesman, says the survey results will give New Zealanders a detailed insight into what their fellow Kiwis are getting up to in the bedroom.

"The point of the survey is to not only paint a detailed picture of New Zealand’s thoughts and behaviours around sex, but also to promote sex-positivity in New Zealand by noramlising sexual adventurism and sparking conversations," she explains.

"There’s no question that Kiwis are rather reserved when it comes to their sex lives. This is a way to help normalise sex and promote sex-positivity by providing data around what Kiwis enjoy in the bedroom, such as what ‘outside the norm’ sexual experiences they’ve had and what they’re interested in trying, what Kiwis’ favourite sex toys are, how many times a week we’re having sex, and so on."

The sex survey contained a large range of questions, from sexual orientation to sexual fantasies. "The survey asked questions about what people like and dislike about sex, satisfaction with their sex lives, fantasies and experimentation, who they think are the sexiest Kiwi celebrities, and a lot more."

The first section of results from the Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey are expected to be released next week. "We can’t wait to see the results. It will be the biggest national sex survey conducted in New Zealand this year, and we think a lot of interesting results are going to come from it."

