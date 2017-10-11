Children's book providing hope for fussy eaters

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 23:45

Author Melissa Kent, ignites the imagination of children and adults alike, inspiring even the fussiest of eaters to try new foods.

‘We all know that good nutrition is important for growing bodies,’ declares author Melissa Kent as she talks about her new children’s book ‘Broccoli Trees? Yes Please!’. As a mother of three and health coach, she knows all too well how difficult it can be to find the balance between a nutritionally complete meal and a calm and happy household.

‘So many families are suffering undue stress at mealtimes,’ she continues, ‘The children are stressed, the parents are stressed, and there are no winners in that situation.’ Over the years, Melissa has witnessed many of her friends struggle to deal with the frustrations of parenting a fussy eater. She regards these experiences as being some of the most difficult and all-consuming that she’s ever had to bear witness to.

In publishing her book, Melissa hopes to both normalise healthy food, and alleviate mealtime stress for families. She does this through her playful rhymes which encourage children and adults alike to let their hair down and take part in a fun and captivating adventure. ‘Anything we can do to help normalise real, healthy food from a young age for our children, can only be of benefit,’ Melissa states, adding that the book can be included in a baby’s regular bedtime story rotation before solids are even introduced, so that they develop a positive association with food from an early age.

As her children grow, she knows there will be many new challenges to face along the way, and she plans on adapting the principles in her book to each new situation that arises. ‘I feel like I’ve found the answer to almost all parenting solutions’ laughs Melissa, ‘why make life any more difficult than it needs to be!? Happiness is key!’