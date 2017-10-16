First NZ Bubbles Day on Friday

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 07:24

The long weekend will be off to a magical start, with unicorn themed NZ Bubbles Day celebrations to kick-off this Friday.

New Zealand wine and lifestyle company Sip NZ teamed up with leading local sparkling wine producers for a collaborative initiative called Sip NZ Bubbles, starting celebrations this Friday, 20 October 2017, with the first-ever NZ Bubbles Day.

"October 20th is traditionally International Champagne Day which is the perfect occasion to put New Zealand bubbles onto the map for Kiwi wine lovers," says Caro Jensen, co-founder of Sip NZ.

"The first Sip NZ Bubbles initiative marks the Year of the Unicorn. Like unicorns, bubbles are mythical in their origin and bring a sense of magic and sparkle to almost any occasion", says Emily, co-founder of Sip NZ.

Wine lovers can get involved by posting their sparkling, unicorn moments on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #nzbubblesday and #sipnzbubbles to be in to win magical prizes from this Friday onwards.

Sip NZ put together some magical unicorn party essentials to help channel your inner unicorn this #nzbubblesday. For more details including all party essential stockists, visit sipnzwine.com.