'Golden glow for Lawson's Dry Hills' at four wine shows

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 10:43

The Lawson’s Dry Hills portfolio has again excelled at local wine competitions with a total of 12 gold medals awarded at the 2017 New Zealand International Wine Show, the 2017 New World Wine Awards, the 2017 Marlborough Wine Show and the Six Nations Wine Challenge

The awarded wines are:

o Lawson’s Dry Hills Gewurztraminer 2016 o Lawson’s Dry Hills Pinot Gris 2016 o Lawson’s Dry Hills Reserve Pinot Noir 2015 o Mount Vernon Sauvignon Blanc 2017 o The Sisters Sauvignon Blanc 2017 o Blind River Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2016 (Double Gold, Six Nations) o Lawson's Dry Hills The Pioneer Gewurztraminer 2015

Chief Winemaker, Marcus Wright comments, "Like any wine producer, we love getting awards as they are recognition and an endorsement of what we are doing."

Reillys Clare Valley Shiraz 2014, distributed by Lawson’s Dry Hills was also awarded a gold medal at the 2017 New Zealand International Wine Show.

2017 celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Lawson’s Dry Hills brand and the team have lost count of the numerous awards from local and overseas wine competitions. General Manager, Sion Barnsley explains, "Our autonomy from vineyards right through the winemaking process to bottling and distribution all have a direct effect on the quality of our wines."

Other recent successes include top awards in local magazines Dish and Cuisine and Australian publication Winestate.