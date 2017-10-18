Conservation Week: Show your backyard some love

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 12:18

New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) Puke Ariki is bringing experts and locals together on Saturday 21 October to talk conservation with the focus on how looking after the environment can start in your own backyard.

Local and national conservation groups, along with NPDC experts, will be on hand during the Market Day Exchange in the museum’s foyer from 10am to 2pm to talk about recycling, pest control, how to live with a lower environmental impact and Zero Waste. The event, running as part of this year’s Conservation Week, offers visitors the chance to share and exchange ideas and pick up top tips for smaller living to boost conservation efforts.

NPDC’s Puke Ariki Manager Kelvin Day said: "It’s a great opportunity for everyone to share what projects/ideas they are currently working on and engage with the wider community."

Wild for Taranaki, Purangi Kiwi Project, Let’s Go, the Department of Conservation (DOC), the NPDC Parks and Waste Management teams, Taranaki Mounga, Rotokare Scenic Reserve, Forest and Bird, Tiaki Te Mauri O Parininihi Trust, Brooklands Zoo, Taranaki Environmental Education Trust and Taranaki Regional Council will all have stalls.

The theme of this year’s Conservation Week is "show your backyards some love". The DOC initiative wants Kiwis to get involved by protecting, growing, nurturing and caring for our nature. Meanwhile, NPDC is looking at becoming a Zero Waste district by 2040 and this idea was the most popular with locals in its recent proposed 10 Focus Area public conversation campaign.