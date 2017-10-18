More options for home gardeners with new specialty plant mixes

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 14:41

Different varieties of plants have different nutrient requirements, so specialty mixes are the perfect way to ensure they receive exactly what they need. With this in mind, Daltons have recently expanded their successful GARDEN TIME range to include their new Strawberry Mix, Tomato Mix and Vegetable Mix growing media.

These mixes have been blended from weed-free, natural and organic ingredients and can be used in traditional gardens, raised beds or containers. They are based on recipes which are used by commercial growers throughout New Zealand, so home gardeners can rest assured theyll get the best results for their garden.

Daltons GARDEN TIME Strawberry Mix makes growing your own scrumptious strawberries at home even easier. This blend contains controlled release fertilisers to maximise fruiting, and the water holding capabilities of coco fibre helps stop plants drying out over the hot months. The added magnesium and calcium encourages healthy leaf growth and plentiful, delicious strawberry crops. Available in 30L retail bags, RRP $9.00-.

You can grow all varieties of tomatoes, including cherry, in Daltons GARDEN TIME Tomato Mix. The high-quality ingredients and long release fertilisers are perfect for the nutrient demands of tomato plants and encourage strong, healthy production of tasty sweet tomatoes the family will relish. Available in 30L retail bags, RRP $9.00-.

The one-stop solution for vegetable gardeners is Daltons GARDEN TIME Vegetable Mix. This versatile product contains full nutrients for all types of crops, with no additives required. When used in raised beds or containers, it can also eliminate problems with poor soil conditions or soil borne diseases. The coco fibre and Permawet wetting agent increases water retention and reduces the need for irrigation. Available in 40L retail bags, RRP $9.98-.

The GARDEN TIME range is available exclusively at Bunnings stores nationwide. For more information go to www.gardentime.nz.

-All prices exclude GST.