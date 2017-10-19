Earlybird pricing announced for 3 Peak Pass

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 08:45

Earlybird passes for Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt 2018 season go on sale next week with the adult 3 Peak season pass priced at $649, giving unlimited access to all three mountains, with almost six months to pay.

Paul Anderson, CEO of NZSki, which manages Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt, says:

"We’re confident that this is the best value season pass in the South Island, when you consider it includes unlimited access to three of New Zealand’s best mountains, as well as free night skiing with absolutely no excluded days.

"We’ve also listened to our customers and are once again offering an easy-pay option to relieve the pressure of purchasing before Christmas holidays."

The earlybird sale runs for almost six months until the 5th of April 2018.

Existing 2017 season pass holders are rewarded too, says Paul.

"The early bird 3 Peak Pass is frozen at $599 for 2017 season pass holders. This is one way of saying thanks to our loyal regulars."

This is valid until December 14, and season pass holders will get notified by email.

"Families get the greatest benefit in the 2018 pricing," adds Paul.

"The youth season pass for 6-17 year olds has dropped significantly from $399 to $199, making skiing more accessible for families."

The 2018 Mt Hutt earlybird season pass will be $349 per adult. It is also unlimited access with no holiday exclusions, valid at this price until April 5.

The 3 Peak Pass benefits include:

- Access to three of New Zealand’s best mountains, including access to Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt throughout the 2018 season. This gives guests the most terrain in the South Island, with a combined total of almost 1000 hectares of skiable terrain, and the choice of visiting three different mountains during the season.

- The 3 Peak Pass also includes free night skiing. Coronet Peak is the only night skiing in the South Island, running on Fridays and Saturdays from July to September. It’s quickly become one of Queenstown’s iconic attractions for locals and visitors with floodlit slopes, entertainment and a fantastic night-ski menu.

- There are no black outs/exclusions in the 2018 season pass. In other words this season pass is truly unlimited as it includes all school holidays.

- Coronet Peak is the closest mountain to a resort centre just 25 minutes from downtown Queenstown, which means less driving time and more on-snow time. If guests get a first tracks add-on they can ski/board from 8am until 9pm on Friday and Saturdays, for the closest and longest day on the mountain in New Zealand.

- Unlike other ski areas, guests can pay the pass off in easy instalments over the next six months. This will help relieve some of the pressure to purchase before Christmas.

- Three mountains means more terrain choice too, from the steep rollercoaster terrain of Coronet Peak to the sunny bowls and chutes of The Remarkables’ 385 hectares to Mt Hutt’s award-winning experience. The Canterbury ski field was voted New Zealand’s best ski resort 2015 and 2016.

- The pass also provides holders with a 50% discount off lift passes at 15 of the world’s top ski resorts in the Mountain Collective.