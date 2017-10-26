Cookie Time launch new Cookie Bake

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 12:06

Introducing Cookie Bake, the brand new offering from iconic New Zealand business Cookie Time.

Cookie Bake are home style cookies made in smaller batch mixes and baked in traditional rack ovens. Made like real cookies should be with real chocolate, real butter and real ingredients. And no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Available in 200g bags, in three chocolate-rich flavours - Chocolate Chunk, Chewy Apricot Chocolate Chunk and Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk.

The perfect break time companion, Cookie Bake is the ideal size for dunking and goes well with tea, coffee or milk. Presented in premium foil packs. Proudly New Zealand made, baked and packed in Christchurch. Available from New World, Four Square, Pak’nSave, FreshChoice, Raeward Fresh and SuperValue supermarkets.

Cookie Bake draws on Cookie Time’s family business heritage, credentials and expertise in making authentic cookies famed for their delicious taste and generous inclusions. Baking New Zealand’s favourite cookies since 1983, Cookie Time is the number one seller and fastest growing brand in the New Zealand cookies category (AC Nielsen: Cookies Category Overview. Quarter to June 2017).

COOKIE BAKE PRODUCT SUMMARY

- Home style cookies made in smaller batch mixes and baked in traditional rack ovens

- Three flavours - Chocolate Chunk, Chewy Apricot Chocolate Chunk and Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk

- Real chocolate, real butter, real ingredients

- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

- Approximately 10 cookies per 200g pack

- RRP $4.99