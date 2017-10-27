Happy 80th Birthday to Kelly Tarlton

Friday, 27 October, 2017 - 14:30

To celebrate the life of the Kiwi legend and brainchild behind Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Auckland, the aquarium is offering ALL visitors $8 entry on 31st October, on what would have marked Kelly’s 80th birthday. To provide guests with extra hours of fun, the iconic attraction will also open its doors on that day from 8am.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Auckland was the first aquarium in the world with an ocean tunnel - a model which is still emulated by leading aquariums across the world today.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s General Manager, Dan Henderson said the team wanted to pay tribute to the world-renowned adventurer by holding a celebration at the aquarium: "Back in 1984, Kelly had a vision to turn a pair of obsolete sewage storage tanks into an aquarium. Thanks to Kelly’s ingenuity and innovative approach, we’re incredibly fortunate that

we can share the wonders of the oceans and have been able to provide an educational platform for all New Zealanders and international tourists for the past three decades.

"On what would have been Kelly’s 80th birthday, we’re proud to remember the legacy he created and invite everyone to celebrate with us! We hope that by offering entry to the attraction for just $8, Kiwis and travellers will come and join us on this special day. The celebrations will also continue throughout November as we’re delighted to offer free entry to all Auckland children accompanied with a full paying adult."

Kelly is survived by his wife, Rosemary Tarlton and daughters Fiona and Nicole, who maintain a strong relationship with the aquarium. Rosemary said: "Kelly had a vision for the aquarium that had never been imagined before and he would be incredibly proud of the amazing work that continues to be delivered by the incredible team at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s to this day. The aquarium has stood the test of time and it continues to make a significant contribution to Kiwi’s love of the ocean and its amazing creatures. Kelly loved a party and it’s great to see that his legacy lives on."

Terms and conditions of the offer:

Offer is valid from 1st November - 30th November and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Proof of Auckland residency must be provided at admissions. Single free child entry for every full paying adult. Offer not available online.