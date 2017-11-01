Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc: World famous in NZ

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 08:06

Villa Maria’s Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc continues to take the world by storm. The ever-popular wine is mesmerising consumers, world-class sports personalities and international wine critics alike.

Now the number one Sauvignon Blanc in the UK by value, Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc was cited as US professional golfer Angela Stanford’s "new favourite" wine in a twitter post this week after time spent in New Zealand for the LPGA Open. Last but not least, it was announced yesterday that the wine has been awarded a gold medal at the prestigious Air New Zealand Wine Awards.

A gold medal at the Air New Zealand Wine Awards is no mean feat said Sir George Fistonich, founder and owner of Villa Maria. "Over 1,300 wines are entered into the world-renowned competition and the panel of judges are some of the best in the business. Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc clearly stood out from the pack."

"The Private Bin range is the entry point for the Villa Maria collection and our Sauvignon Blanc is exported to 60 countries. The recent results and recognition for Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc are testament to our viticulturist’s and winemaker’s intuition and commitment to their craft of creating wines that people love to drink."

Almost nine percent of the total Air New Zealand Wine Awards gold medals were awarded to Villa Maria, including wines from the Private Bin, Cellar Selection and Reserves ranges.

Villa Maria’s gold medal winning wines in the Air New Zealand Wine Awards were:

Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Villa Maria Reserve Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2014

Villa Maria Reserve Marlborough Pinot Noir 2015

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Organic Hawke's Bay Merlot 2016

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Hawke's Bay Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2015

Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Merlot 2015