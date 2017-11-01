Kiwi Sex Survey reveals New Zealand's sexiest celebrities

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 08:44

The New Zealand celebrities of our bedroom desires have been revealed thanks to results from the Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey 2017, commissioned by New Zealand adult toy and lingerie retailer Adulttoymegastore and conducted by Colmar Brunton.

Colmar Brunton surveyed more than 1,500 New Zealanders aged 18 years and older on all aspects of their sex lives, including their attitudes about sex, how often they are doing it, how adventurous they are in the bedroom, and which New Zealand celebrities they’d like to join them.

According to the sex survey results, blondes tend to catch our eye when it comes to the female celebrities that get our hearts racing.

Model Rachel Hunter is officially the sexiest female Kiwi celebrity for 2017, closely followed by actress Kimberley Crossman in second place, and musician Gin Wigmore in third.

Where the sexiest male celebrities are concerned, the survey results suggest that it’s the rugby players that we’d most like to score with. Dan Carter is New Zealand’s sexiest male celebrity, with Richie McCaw tackling second place, and Sonny Bill Williams in third place.

New Zealand’s sexiest politicians are Jacinda Ardern, who took spot number nine in the lineup for New Zealand’s sexiest female celebrities, and Bill English at 15th place for the men.

It was a hard fought battle for the title of New Zealand’s most sizzling celebrity couple, with Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn claiming the number one spot. The sporty power couple was closely followed by recently engaged T.V love story success; Art Green and Matilda Rice. Hot on their heels are Dan and Honor Carter in third place.

New Zealand’s highly commended celebrity couples include ZM radio presenter Vaughan Smith and his wife Shardè who took out 4th place, and John and Bronagh Key who claimed 6th place.

The Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey is the largest investigation into New Zealand bedrooms for 2017. Further results will be released in coming months.

Adulttoymegastore, who commissioned the survey hosted by Colmar Brunton, said it was designed to spark healthy and honest conversation about sex.

"We really wanted to find a way for New Zealanders to have a voice and a platform for anonymously opening up about their sex lives, their sexual desires, what hinders their sex lives and their sexual adventurism," said Adulttoymegastore Content Executive Janelle Cheesman. "We’re excited to be able to bring this data to New Zealanders every two years, and are thankful to all the people that took part."

The first section of questioning in the sex survey asked participants to vote for New Zealand’s sexiest celebrities to act as an ice-breaker before the more intimate questions were asked.

"The questions about the sexiest celebs was just a little light-hearted fun. We randomly selected a list of New Zealand celebrities, and survey takers had the chance to choose their top celebrity crushes. If a kiwi favourite wasn’t on the list they were able to vote for them by adding their name to the "other" option, so nobody missed out."

See the Results Infographic here: https://adulttoymegastore.co.nz/sexiest-celebs-in-nz-2017/

The full results for New Zealand's sexiest celebrities are:

All survey respondents: n=1,563

New Zealand’s sexiest male celebrities:

Dan Carter - former All Black

Richie McCaw - former All Black

Sonny Bill Williams - All Black

Ben Boyce - Comedian/presenter

Joseph Parker - Boxer

Stan Walker - Musician

Peter Burling - Helmsman

Malakai Fekitoa - All Black

Jono Pryor - Comedian/presenter

Kieran Reid - All Black

Dai Henwood - Comedian

Clint Randell - Radio presenter

Max Key - Musician

Guy Williams - Comedian

Bill English - Politician

Cori Gonzalez-Macuer - Comedian

Mike Hosking - Presenter

Jimi Jackson - Comedian

Carl Fletcher/ Fletch - Radio presenter

New Zealand’s sexiest female celebrities:

Rachel Hunter - Model

Kimberly Crossman - Actress

Gin Wigmore - Musician

Samantha Hayes - Presenter

Gemma Flynn - Hockey player

Nadia Lim - Chef

Toni Street - Presenter

Ella Yelich-O’Connor / Lorde - Musician

Jacinda Ardern - Prime Minister

Brooke Fraser - Musician

Millie Holmes - Blogger

Hilary Barry - Presenter

Shannon Harris / Shaaanxo - Blogger

Laura Daniel - Comedian

PJ Harding - Radio presenter

Claudia Hoskins - Bachelor contestant

Lily McManus-Semchysy - Bachelor contestant

Phillipa Margaret / Ladyhawke - Musician

Jenny-May Clarkson - Presenter

New Zealand's sexiest celebrity couples:

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw

Art Green and Matilda Rice

Dan and Honor Carter

Vaughan and Shardè Smith

John and Bronagh Key

Zach Franich and Viarni Bright

Mike McRoberts and Paula Penfold