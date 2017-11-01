New Ingredients a New Zealand first for sunscreen

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 16:13

In New Zealand we need serious sunscreen. Our depleted ozone layer and relatively pollution free atmosphere mean that New Zealanders are exposed to more UV rays than those living in other parts of the world.

We are delighted to add two fantastic new sunscreens using innovative ingredients to our Oasis Sun range. Just in time to keep you safe for summer.

Oasis Sun SPF 40 Sport is a must have for anyone into outdoor sports. It’s sweat resistant, water resistant for up to 2 hours, has a dry-touch feel and doesn’t stain your clothes.

Oasis Sun SPF 50+ Ultra is the simply the ultimate sun protection. It’s non-greasy and its gentle formulation means it can be used by all the family from head to toe.

Both these new products have been nearly two years in the making. They contain new generation sun protection ingredients from Europe: Tinosorb M provides the broadest possible UVA and UVB protection based on micro-fine organic particle technology. It acts as a micropigment and a UV absorber. Tinosorb S offers highly effective, organic broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection; performs well as a photo-stable broad-spectrum UV filter; meets high safety requirements and is oil soluble for high water resistance. These state of the art sunscreen ingredients have a very low allergy risk and are suitable for all sensitive skin.

Stephanie Evans, Founder and Director of Oasis Beauty says: "We are the first in New Zealand to be using these ingredients. It’s taken us two years to bring the products to market because we wanted to get it right and these ingredients need an extra degree of precision when it comes to manufacturing. But we know they are by far the best on the market today and as a result we’ve made the ultimate sunscreen available to New Zealanders".

Oasis Sun SPF 40 Sport and Oasis Sun SPF 50+ Ultra both come in a handy 100ml tube and like all Oasis products are cruelty free and ideal for sensitive skin.

Directions

To get the best protection plan ahead and apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside. And don’t rub it in until it disappears. Instead apply a generous layer to all exposed areas of skin and give it time to adhere to the skin where it will become almost invisible. Reapply at least every 2 hours, after swimming, exercise or towel drying

Ingredients

For a full list of ingredients for both products check out our online product pages at www.oasisbeauty.com.

The Oasis Sun Range

The Oasis Sun range from Oasis Beauty provides high-quality but affordable healthy family sun care with a focus on sensitive skin.

In New Zealand, we live with the harshest sun conditions in the world and our sun products are formulated to protect and repair skin exposed to these conditions. We know that if our sun care works for New Zealand sun - it will work anywhere in the world.

