Survey of 250 teachers reveals what teachers want for Xmas

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 10:00

We surveyed 250 teachers in Australia. This is what we learned. Teachers Gifts Sorted.

What teachers said...

Homemade treats made by the child sound nice but I know where those fingers have been!

Better one gift from the class than more mugs, candles or chocolates.

Careful of personal items that I’ll have to wear like key rings or jewellery. What if it’s not my taste?! Will I have to wear it for the next year?

Give a voucher or something that can be exchanged.

Great Teachers Gift Ideas:

Group Gift

One group gift rather than lots of little things. 25 parents x $15 = one great group gift.

Tech - kindle (under $200), ipad mini ($370)

Perfect for the Summer holidays and beyond. If you have extra money, buy itunes or amazon vouchers to top it up.

Voucher from the class

As long as they have a long expiry and are geographically suitable (ie either online, near home / school, available everywhere like a chain store). Department store voucher

Sports teacher - Rebel voucher, Lululemon

Art teacher - art store, art book store, gallery membership

Dinner at a restaurant for 2

Spa treatments - but choose somewhere local

Music teacher - itunes. You can email a voucher. Easy!

Movie tickets.

Special experience Vouchers

Tickets to a sports game or concert.

Most important! A card.

Across the board, teachers said that a gift wasn’t expected but a thoughtful card with a message expressing gratitude was much appreciated. They want to know their efforts count.

Some other tiny gestures for the last day of school ….

A coffee voucher for the local.

Hand drawn card from the child

