F.A.W.C! Summer Series kicks off with a bang

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 14:27

F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classics 2017 Summer Series kicks off tonight with the annual F.A.W.C! Launch Party with Hawkes Bay Winemakers at Black Barn Vineyards.

Tonights soiree will see more than 350 guests mingling under the twinkling lights of the Black Barn Market Round sampling wine from 26 local wine makers and bite sized fare from Orton Tailored Cuisine.

Now in its sixth year, F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic is proving to be as popular as ever attracting visitors from around New Zealand as well as international visitors snapping up tickets across all events. 33 of the events are sold out, but there are still plenty of delectable tickets on offer.

Among the guests are 50 writers from the New Zealand Guild of Food Writers, who are in Hawkes Bay for their annual conference to explore the best of what the region has to offer food and wine-loving visitors.

Annie Dundas, General Manager, Hawkes Bay Tourism said she was delighted to see the uptake of tickets and was looking forward to the F.A.W.C! festivities kicking off.

This is a fantastic showcase of the Hawkes Bay food and wine scene and we love seeing so many people get involved. Every year we are blown away by the creativity and dedication shown by our local culinary and winemaking superstars as they pull together a unique array of events so seamlessly.

The best of Hawkes Bays local talent including Jeremy Rameka, James Beck, Jackson Smith and Ashley Jones are once again joined by an array of visiting chefs such as Al Brown, Josh Emett, Nadia Lim, Ray McVinnie and Nici Wickes.

Tickets and full event info about F.A.W.C! can be found at www.fawc.co.nz