Soul food for Wozniacki in Auckland

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 12:13

World No 3 Caroline Wozniacki has announced her engagement to American Basketball Player David Lee via her Instagram account. What people don’t know is that on her way to Borabora where the engagement took place she stopped over in Auckland and caught up with ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge for lunch at Soul at the Viaduct.

Caroline has a long history supporting the tournament and her friendship with Karl is another reason for her return next year. Caroline will headline the women’s draw starting on the 1st January.

"We have a great relationship with Caroline and we were always confident we would be able to see her return. We made a commitment to her last year that we would get her back and are thrilled it has come off. She has been great for us every year that she has been here, and I think she deserves another shot at the title", said Tournament Director Karl Budge.

Known world over as one of the games’ biggest stars, her popularity off the court has seen Wozniacki become the face of Stella McCartney by adidas, feature on the front cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition twice and grace the front rows of fashion weeks the world over.

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 1st to 6th followed by the men’s tournament from January 8th to 13th. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.