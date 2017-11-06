Body and mind mentor shares small 'life changing' daily habits

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 15:30

Queensland based, Danni Vee, Founder of My Fit Tribe, says:

"The most successful people in the world share certain daily habits in common that set them apart. People like Richard Branson and Oprah Winfrey haven’t reached their lofty heights by accident and haven’t stayed so successful because of luck or chance.

The good news is - the daily success habits of the rich and famous are very simple and they’re available to everyone. They’re easy to add to your life, and if you commit to them, they will change your life in ways you can’t even imagine. The really good news? They’ll also give you a serious case of the "happys"."

Habit 1: Get your grateful on

Every morning when you wake up, before your feet have even hit the bedroom floor, think of 3 things that you’re grateful for, and try to make them 3 new things every day. Find time during each day to write them down and say them out loud. It doesn’t matter if you write them in a pretty journal or on a scrap of paper, it’s the act of writing them down that’s powerful. Get your kids to join in at the dinner table or tell your cat. Just put it out there. Feeling grateful focuses your attention on the positive, which increases your levels of happiness, and also attracts more of the same into your life. Pollyanna was onto something when she talked about playing "the glad game". Become the glass half full kind of gal who always looks for the silver linings and your life will always be amazing.

Habit 2: Just Breathe grasshopper

Daily meditation has been proven to decrease stress and increase your happy hormones, but it also has the added benefit of giving you clarity. Life can get pretty hectic, so reclaiming just 20 minutes of each day to focus on your breathing and quieten your mind, can help you clear your muddled thoughts and find direction if you’re feeling lost or stuck.

Habit 3: As Winnie the Pooh says, "It’s nice to be nice"

Practice a random act of kindness over the course of every day, and watch the magic start to happen. By spreading kindness around like confetti, you not only make the world a better place, but you make your own life better because of a groovy thing called Karma. The more you give, the more you will receive, so become a giver! Your random acts don’t have to be epic in scale either. Start letting people cut in front of you in traffic, hold the door open for strangers, chat to the sweet old lady standing next to you at the checkout or surprise your partner with breakfast in bed. And while you’re at it, practice forgiveness too. Forgiving people we believe have wronged us sets us free, while holding grudges, placing blame, and being judgemental bogs us down in unhappiness and pain. In the wise words of Elsa from Frozen… "Let it go!"

Habit 4: That’s what friends are for

Be sure to make time every day for the people who matter most to you and put energy into cultivating your relationships. Between work, study, getting your kids to soccer practice, house work, running errands and everything else that might be going on in your life, it can be hard to carve out enough quality time for your loved ones. I promise you though, if you make the effort, it will be so worth it. Pick up the phone and call your mum, send an actual hand written letter to your friend in another country, have coffee with your neighbour or organise a girls night with your besties. Happiness is surrounding yourself with the people who adore you.

Habit 5: The power of 3 - exercise, sleep and vitamin D

Are you getting enough beauty sleep? And more importantly, is it quality sleep? Health experts tell us it’s super important to put away the electronic devices well before going to bed, so read a book for half an hour while you sip your chamomile, instead of scrolling through facebook. A few drops of lavender on your pillow will help you relax even more. During daylight hours GET MOVING. Staying active and committing to just 30 minutes of exercise daily, preferably in the great outdoors, releases endorphins, which make you feel better about yourself instantly.

Burpies and sunshine.. . they’re nature’s anti-depressants!