Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 15:55

Natasha Morgan, Home Security and Pet Care expert shares expert tips to make sure that your home does not become a statistic these holidays.

How to look as if you’re home, when you’re not?

If anything can go wrong, it will go wrong while you’re on holiday - which is arguably the worst time a household crime can strike. Coming home from your honeymoon, a Mediterranean cruise or a trip to Bali can be gloomy. But returning home from a memorable time away and learning something has gone seriously wrong at home can be downright devastating.

Here are my top 5 tips for making your home looked lived in while you’re away!

Use timed lighting

Light timers are one of the most underrated home security tool on the market! Use two light timers and set one to turn on lights in the living room when it gets dark and off just before the second timer turns on lights in a bedroom for an hour or so. If you have a device that plays music setting a timer to that device to play music on low can make it feel like someone is home.

Have your mail and junk mail collected

It’s a good idea to arrange for a Property Specialist to collect your mail and any newspapers or junk mail from your drive way, sweep your front porch, and perform home checks on your house. Having them open and close your curtains at appropriate times can help, too.

Leave your shoes out

Leave a pair of your old shoes at the front door and at the back door. This will create the feeling that someone is inside. If someone was to look through a window, it’s a good idea to leave a few things scattered around that make the home look lived in. Nothing looks more like you’ve gone away than an immaculate place, so leave an open book and a pair of glasses on the arm of a chair or a few toys in the middle of the floor.

Have someone take care of your rubbish bins

This is a dead giveaway that you’re not home. When rubbish sits in a garage or outside for a week or more, it not only stinks up the place but it can attract the wrong people. If they catch wind they’ll be suspicious and more prone to snooping around. If your rubbish is visible from street view, it’s also a visual cue to thieves if everyone else’s bins are out and empty in the neighborhood and yours is stuffed to the brim and still in the drive, that you’re most likely not at home.

Curtains closed or open

Don’t think we are going away, we must draw all the blinds and curtains! Having everything drawn can create too much attention to your property. Consider asking your Property Specialist to open and close your curtains at appropriate times for you.

Apart from all the above, use your common sense to not broadcast the fact you’re going away when you chat to too many people. My Biggest advice would be to have a professional person who’s trained, trusted and insured to care for your property while your gone!

http://myhomewatch.com.au/