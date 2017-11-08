Final flavour of the Bounce Plant Protein range announced

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 16:00

The fifth and final flavour to join the new Bounce Plant Protein range this year has now arrived! Bounce is pleased to introduce Coconut Cumin, a sweet and spicy ball that has landed just in time for Christmas. With the spicy kick from cumin and the added sweetness from coconut, this energetic ball will keep you bouncing all day long!

Susie Burrell, Bounce Nutritionist and one of Australia’s leading nutritionists, says, "The new Plant Protein range from Bounce has the winning combination of pea and brown rice proteins that replicate the amino acid chain of whey protein. By skipping the whey, the balls are completely plant based and don’t miss out on essential amino acids that the body doesn’t produce naturally."

Benefits of Bounce’s new Plant Protein balls include:

- Rich in protein with 23% plant protein per ball

- All natural ingredients - as always!

- Contains amino acids and easily digested

- Lactose and gluten free gives a better tummy feeling

- Sustained energy and feel fuller for longer

- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and GMO free

- Cold pressed to maintain ingredient integrity for optimum nutrition

The fifth flavour to join the Bounce Plant Protein range:

Coconut Cumin: This spicy number is the ideal ball for all the savoury lovers out there. The combination of nuts keeps it packed with protein, with the cumin as an added kick to keep you on top of your game. Cumin doesn’t just have the spice factor, it also promotes healthy digestion and improves immunity! Coconut keeps this ball sweet, crammed with all the good fats and high fibre content. With 9.2g of plant protein, this flavour combo is the perfect treat to satisfy your cravings!

Other flavours: The Bounce Plant Protein range is available now at Coles and health stores for RRP $3.29 per ball. au.bouncefoods.com